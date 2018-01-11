Kochi, Jan 11 (PTI) The Kerala High Court today ordered a CBI probe into the mysterious death of a bar owner here in 2006.

Mithila Mohan was found dead on April 5, 2006 at his residence and the crime branch, which investigated the matter, had said that hired killers from Tamil Nadu were behind the murder.

Allowing a plea filed by Mohan's son, Justice A Hariprasad directed the Crime Branch wing of the Kerala Police to hand over the case to the central agency forthwith.

According to the crime branch, business rivalry was the motive for murdering the owner.

The crime branch had earlier informed the court that some accused were in Sri Lanka.

Considering the 'inter-state' ramifications involved in the case, the court ordered CBI probe. PTI COR TGB BN ZMN .

