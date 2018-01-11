New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) Kuants, an algorithmic trading platform, today said it has raised Rs 50 lakh from angel investors, Pankaj Chopra and Ankush Gupta.

Set up in October last year, Kuants plans to use the fresh funds to strengthen its technology backbone.

"With the aim of increasing the penetration of algorithmic trading in India at a nail-biting pace, we are developing complex systems and strategies so that the user doesn't need to waste his time figuring out a way to develop his trading system," Kuants co-founder Ayush Gangwar said.

*********************** IAMAI to host India Digital Summit on Jan 17-18 * Industry body Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) will host the 12th edition of India Digital Summit 2018 on January 17-18.

Amitabh Kant (CEO, Niti Aayog), Paytm founder Vijay Sekhar Sharma, Info Edge Founder and Executive Vice Chairman Sanjeev Bikchandani and others are expected to attend the summit, IAMAI said in a statement.

About 1,600 delegates are expected to participate in the event, it added.

"The discussions during the two-day conference will focus on the roadmap to achieve the trillion dollar digital economy by 2022," it said.

The summit will offer a common platform to academia, industry, policy-makers, users and analysts to interact with each other and clearly define objectives to be achieved by the year 2022, the statement added.

*********************** Xilam partners Nazara to bring Oggy on mobile games globally * Nazara Technologies today said it has partnered Xilam Animation for bringing the 'Oggy and the Cockroaches' brand into the gaming space.

"Nazara will launch a raft of new captivating mobile games for younger audience that underscore the hilarious, entertaining brand values of Oggy and the Cockroaches," Nazara said in a statement.

The first game is expected to be available in the first quarter of 2018 in Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East, it added.

Popular among kids globally, Oggy and the Cockroaches has a following on Facebook of more than 3.5 million fans and has 1.2 million subscribers on YouTube.

The financial details of the partnership were not disclosed.

In India, Nazara has licensed mobile gaming rights to popular kids IPs including Chhota Bheem, Motu Patlu, Mighty Raju, Tinkle characters and Chacha Choudhary among other IPs like Virat Kohli, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Hrithik Roshan.

*********************** Snapdeal partners National Book Trust * E-commerce firm Snapdeal today said it has partnered with National Book Trust for an initiative aimed at inculcating reading habit among underprivileged kids.

Called the 'Har Hath Ek Kitab' initiative, it will allow people to donate books for underprivileged kids.

"...people can choose to gift anywhere between 4 to 2,000 books at subsidised price of Rs 25 per book. Once a contribution is made, NGOs select relevant books for kids from a catalogue of 600+ books by National Book Trust," Snapdeal said in a statement.

These books are then dispatched to kids across India where reading among kids is facilitated by NGO staff (from Teach for India, Goonj, Bhumi, 17000ft Foundation, etc), it added. PTI SR SBT .

