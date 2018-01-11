Mumbai, Jan 11 (PTI) Italian super sports car maker Lamborghini today launched its first super sports utility vehicle `Urus' in the country, priced at Rs 3 crore.

With the launch of a new model, Lamborghini expects its volumes to surge 2.5-3 times, it said.

"India as a market is playing a very interesting role step by step into the overall sales globally. Urus will change the game for Lamborghini in India in terms of volumes and we expect to grow our volumes 2.5-3 times," Lamborghini General Manager for Asia Pacific Andrea Baldi said.

Stating that India is a strategic market for the company's further growth, Lamborghini India head Sharad Agarwal said given the preference for SUV cars among Indians, "we believe that Urus is going to be an exciting and important product and will open up a completely new segment of customers for us in India." PTI IAS KRK .

