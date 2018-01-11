New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) Over 100 business leaders from 74 Israeli companies are expected to be a part of the delegation of the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu here this month.

The delegates will be from sectors like agriculture, cyber security and defence.

Top government officials will also accompany the business delegates from various ministries.

Barak Granot, Head of the Israeli Economic and Trade Mission here said in a statement that alongside the event, more than ten business collaborations/ MOUs will be signed between companies of the two nations.

During the two-day event, CII, Ficci and Assocham will jointly host the India Israel Business Summit where both the prime ministers are expected to address.

The bilateral trade between the countries stood at USD 5 billion in 2016-17. PTI RR SBT .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.