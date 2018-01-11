New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) Engineering and construction management firm Louis Berger today said it has won a Rs 109 crore contract from Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation for project management of Versova-Bandra Sea Link.

"Louis Berger was...awarded a Rs 109 crore (17 million USD) contract by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) to provide project management services for the Versova-Bandra Sea Link (VBSL)," the company said in a statement.

Construction is estimated to cost Rs 6,000 crore and will take 54 months to complete, the statement said.

VBSL, a northward extension of the existing Bandra-Worli Sea Link running along the western coast of the island of Mumbai, will be an eight-lane highway, approximately 10 kms in length, connecting the western suburbs of Versova and Bandra.

The main sea link will include a cable-stayed bridge section and a balanced-cantilever section for navigational purposes. It will also include two intermediate connectors, which will connect the sea link to the mainland and serve areas between Versova and Bandra, including Juhu and Koliwada.

The sea link will help reduce traffic congestion in Mumbai. PTI SID MR .

