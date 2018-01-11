Coimbatore, Jan 11 (PTI) Ma Foi Academy today made its foray in the city, bringing various training, skill development and placement opportunities for the youth in Tamil Nadu's western region.

The target group of the Academy will be BSc/MSc, MCA, BE Computer science and IT engineering students, which will benefit the students of Coimbatore, Erode, Tirupur and Salem districts, Ma Foi Co-founder, Latha Rajan told reporters here.

The academy, now functioning in Chennai, has designed various curriculum,course and training programmes--Pathfinders for manufacturing industry, 100 per cent job assured programme and IT Industry Training programme.

Stating that along with upgrading students' skills, the academy will also upscale the knowledge of faculty through its development programme, Latha said that there are a team of experts in skill development,by which the academy will be able to identify the industry's requirement for the coming decade.

PTI NVM RC .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.