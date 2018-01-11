Kolkata, Jan 11 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today extended her best wishes to the pilgrims visiting the Sagar Island for the Ganga Sagar fair beginning today.

Lakhs of pilgrims from far corners of India and countries such as Bangladesh and Nepal have already arrived in the city to participate in the annual fair held in South 24 Parganas district.

"My best wishes to all the pilgrims who have congregated at Sagar Islands for the annual Ganga Sagar Mela.

We have made all arrangements for the smooth management of this grand assembly of humanity," Banerjee wrote on her Twitter handle this morning.

The pilgrims assemble at the Sagar Island to take a dip on the occasion of Makar Sankranti on January 14-15 and offer prayers at the Kapil Muni Ashram.

"My heartiest welcome to all pilgrims to Ganga Sagar Mela. To make your entire journey to, and stay at, Ganga Sagar Mela successful and safe, the Bengal Government has taken a lot of measures," Banerjee said in another special message meant for the pilgrims.

The West Bengal government has announced that it would be providing an insurance coverage of Rs 5 lakh to those visiting this year's Ganga Sagar Mela.

"Adequate drinking water, toilet, residence and other facilities have been arranged for all pilgrims. Life insurance has also been taken on all pilgrims by the State Government.

"Security arrangements have been taken at all places Â– be it at the fairground or along the way. We wish for all of you a successful, safe and blessed stay," Banerjee added.

The state administration has deployed huge number of police personnel equipped with satellite phones at crucial points, besides putting up CCTVs, Wi-Fi zone, a special website, to make the annual event a grand success. PTI SCH MM .

