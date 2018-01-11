Man absconding for 10 years arrested
By PTI | Published: 11th January 2018 08:36 PM |
Last Updated: 11th January 2018 08:47 PM | A+A A- |
Jammu, Jan 11 (PTI) A man wanted in a case of crime registered 10 years ago was arrested today, a police official said.
Rakesh Singh was arrested in Gharota area of the district and was produced in the court, he said.
The accused was wanted in a case of crime registered against him in 2007. PTI AB NSD .
This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.