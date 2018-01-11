Jammu, Jan 11 (PTI) A man wanted in a case of crime registered 10 years ago was arrested today, a police official said.

Rakesh Singh was arrested in Gharota area of the district and was produced in the court, he said.

The accused was wanted in a case of crime registered against him in 2007. PTI AB NSD .

