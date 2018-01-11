Dholpur, Jan 11 (PTI) A 24-year-old man was killed when the police opened fire at a mob which allegedly attacked them when an Uttar Pradesh police team detained an elderly person in connection with a buffalo theft case, the police said today.

A police team from Agra in Uttar Pradesh had gone to Dholpur's Sar Mathura police station area around 12.30 am.

When they detained an elderly man in connection with the buffalo theft case, the villagers resisted.

When the mob attacked, UP police team resorted to firing in which Rameshwar Gurjar was killed, Dholpur Additional SP Rajendra Vera said.

In the clash, Uttar Pradesh Police inspector Vivek Sharma, a constable and six other police personnel were injured, he said.

The deceased's brother lodged a case of murder against UP Police Inspector Vivek Sharma. A cross-FIR was registered by the UP Police, the officer said. PTI CORR AG NSD .

