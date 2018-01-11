Chakdaha (WB), Jan 11 (PTI) Two drunk youths poured petrol on a 30-year-old man and set him ablaze after he protested against consuming alcohol in front of his house in Nadia district, police said today.

The victim is now hospitalised with 60 per cent burns.

Shantanu Das protested against taking liquor before his house at Gourpara under Chakdaha police station area yesterday night when they assaulted him and left, police said.

They returned sometime later, dragged him out of the house and set him on fire, Shantanu's father said in the FIR naming two persons as accused.

Shantanu protested against their habit of taking alcohol at that spot earlier also, his father said.

He is now under treatment in Kalyani JNM Hospital.

After the two accused set him on fire, Shantanu jumped into a pond, and came out after the fire was extinguished.

His parents were not at home when the incident occurred. PTI COR NN .

