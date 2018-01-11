Los Angeles, Jan 11 (PTI) Beloved superhero character Black Widow aka Natasha Romanoff might be getting her own solo film at Marvel.

The studio has hired Jac Schaeffer to possibly pen the script for a standalone Black Widow film, reported Variety.

The character is played by actor Scarlett Johansson in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

However, the sources said that the hiring of a writer does not mean that the project has been give a go-ahead at the studio.

Black Widow first debuted in MCU in "Iron Man 2" and since then has appeared in two "Avengers" films as well as "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" and "Captain America: Civil War".

Scarlett will reprise her character in "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers 4".

Schaeffer has written the 2014 Blacklist pick "The Shower", a sci-fi action comedy with Anne Hathaway attached to star and produce.

She also wrote "Nasty Women", a remake of "Dirty Rotten Scoundrels", starring set to star Hathaway and Rebel Wilson.

While DC found success with its first female-fronted stand alone movie in "Wonder Woman", Marvel is yet to open its account with Brie Larson-starrer "Captain Marvel".

If 'Black Widow' comes to be a reality, it will be Marvel's second superhero drama, to be led by a woman. PTI RB BK .

