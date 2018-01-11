Jammu, Jan 11 (PTI) Attacking the Mehbooba Mufti led dispensation in Jammu and Kashmir, former chief minister Omar Abdullah said today that the state government had failed on all fronts and claimed that recent comments by Governor N N Vohra certified this failure.

"The government has failed on all the fronts in all the ways and that certificate (of failure) has been given to it by the Governor," the National Conference (NC) leader told reporters here.

Governor Vohra had on Monday, while delivering the 'The First Mufti Memorial Lecture' to commemorate the Mufti Sayeed Day, said that the entire polity and public services of the state, and the people must work together to protect the student community and youth.

"We have not been able to do so and I regret to say that," the governor had said.

Abdullah said that as far as welfare schemes were concerned, people would not have been on the roads if they were getting their due.

"Whether it is in Jammu or in Kashmir. People are holding protests. People are demanding their rights. People are not getting their rights," he said.

The former chief minister said that had the government undertaken development work, it would not have been forced to postpone elections in Anantnag.

On the Centre's special representative Dineshwar Sharma, Abdullah said "if he does good work, results will be before us. It will be premature to give him a certificate of his work. First we have to see what is his mission. And then we will know whether he has done right work". PTI AB DK ADS .

