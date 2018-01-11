Kolkata, Jan 11 (PTI) Internationally acclaimed filmmaker Mira Nair inaugurated the Apeejay Kolkata Literary Festival today.

Joined by author Priti Paul and Festival Directors Maina Bhagat and Anjum Katyal, Nair declared the festival open by lighting the lamp.

Later, during a conversation with a young author, the filmmaker narrated her 30 years' experience to work in three continents as a documentary maker and feature film director.

The entire spectrum of Mira Nair's work - from Monsoon Wedding, Salaam Bombay, The Namesake, the Reluctant Fundamentalist and The Queen of Katwe - was discussed, with various interesting anecdotes thrown in.

Nair said, "I am so happy to return to the embrace of the city of my childhood, Kolkata - to walk the streets of my teachers." Apeejay Kolkata Literary Festival 2018 is woven around the main theme - India@70 - with key sessions emerging from this theme, Anjum Katyal said.

The festival would be held till January 15 at its main venue in the St Paul's Cathedral Lawns as well as cultural evenings at Tollygunge Club, Harrington Street Art Centre, and the GoetheInstitut here.

Ashis Nandy, Vishal Bhardwaj, Soha Ali Khan, Soumitra Chatterjee, Nayantara Sahgal, Shobhaa De, Rashmi Bansal, Ratna Pathak Shah, Aparna Sen, Arundhati Ghosh, Urvashi Butalia, Usha Uthup, Victor Banerjee, Mark Tully, Meghnad Desai and others will be attending the AKLF 2018 edition. PTI SUS NN .

