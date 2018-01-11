(Eds: Changing age in intro) New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) A 29-year-old PhD student of the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) here, who had gone missing from the JNU campus a few days ago, returned to his Ghaziabad home today after a trip to Patna, the police said.

Mukul Jain, enrolled in IGNOU's Life Sciences course, had been missing since January 8.

Jain returned today and told police that he had gone to Patna to take a holy dip in the Ganga river.

A senior police officer said that Jain was depressed after a break-up with his girlfriend. He left for Patna from the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus, leaving behind his mobile phone and ATM card in the JNU lab, the officer added.

Jain had gone to meet his research adviser on the JNU campus, police said. PTI SLB SMN ANB .

