Aizawl, Jan 11 (PTI) 'Missionary Day', anniversary of the arrival of two Welsh Christian missionaries was today observed and celebrated across the Christian-dominated north eastern state of Mizoram.

Government offices and educational institutions remained close for the day as the state government declared the day as a public holiday.

The local churches of the Baptist Church of Mizoram held prayer and worship services and also organised community feasts.

Rev J H Lorrain and Rev F W Savidge, fondly called by the Mizos as Pu Buanga and Sapupa respectively, arrived in the then Lushai country (Mizoram) by boat from Assam on January 11, 1894 and spread Christianity.

The Welsh missionaries were responsible for the establishment of the Presbyterian Church in northern part of Mizoram and the Baptist Church in the southern part of the state. PTI HCV RG .

