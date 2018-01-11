Malappuram (Ker), Jan 11 (PTI) Bullets and some other explosive materials, stored in gunny bags under water, were today recovered near the Kuttipuram railway overbridge in the district, days after five anti-personnel mines were seized near the spot, the police said.

More than 400 bullets of 7.62 mm calibre, six 'pulse' generators, two 'tube launchers' and some empty cases were found in the bags, Palakkad district police chief Pratheesh Kumar said.

The explosives were recovered during a search conducted by police as part of investigations into the seizure of the explosives last week, he said.

Asked about the involvement of any particular group in the incident, he said details could be known only after the completion of the probe which is underway now.

Five anti-personnel mines, two metal parts and six gunny bags were found scattered under the bridge on the bank of the Bharathapuzha river on January 5. PTI KV BN .

