Indore, Jan 11 (PTI) Pooja Vastrakar, an 18-year-old fast fast bowler from Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol, has been included in the 16-member senior women's cricket team that will tour South Africa next month.

The Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) today complimented Vastrakar terming her selection as an "auspicious" sign that women players were emerging from non-urban areas.

MPCA Secretary Milind Kanmdikar told PTI today, "Pooja belongs to an area where basic amenities for cricket players have been lacking. So it is commendable that she secured a place in the country's women's team." He said it is an auspicious sign for the state's cricket that women players are emerging from non-urban areas.

Pooja is a part of Mithali Raj-led Indian team that will play three One-Day Internationals, starting from February 5, and five T20s in South Africa. PTI HWP ADU MAS BNM .

