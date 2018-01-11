New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) The Supreme Court today set up a three-member special investigation team (SIT) headed by former Delhi High Court judge Justice S N Dhingra to supervise further probe into 186 anti-Sikh riot cases.

Besides Justice Dhingra, serving IPS officer Abhishek Dular and retired IG rank officer Rajdeep Singh would be part of the SIT, which has been asked by a bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra to submit its status report within two months.

The matter will be heard next on March 19.

The top court yesterday held that the previous SIT had not carried out further probe into these 186 cases in which closure reports were filed.

Large-scale riots had broken out in the national capital in the aftermath of the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by two Sikh security guards on the morning of October 31, 1984. The ensuing violence had claimed 2,733 lives in Delhi alone. PTI ABA MNL SJK RKS AG ARC .

