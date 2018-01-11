Jammu, Jan 11 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh today said NHPC has paid Rs 51.94 crore to State Power Development Corporation as the value of 1 per cent free power since 2008.

"Since 2008 NHPC has paid Rs 51.94 crore to State Power Development Corporation as the value of one per cent free power (110.50 MUs) it owes from its various power projects in the state," Singh said while replying to a question of legislator Jeevan Lal in the Legislative Assembly today.

The deputy chief minister said that it includes Rs 19 crore for Uri-II, Rs 16.33 crore for Sewa-II, Rs 8.85 crore for Nimo-Bazgo and Rs 7.76 crore for Chutak.

He said that the funds received are used for local area development.

Singh further said that as a mandatory requirement, the Power Development Department is in the process of framing a roadmap for effecting implementation of scheme in affected of Basholi Tehsil. PTI AB MKJ .

