New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) Government think-tank Niti Aayog will come out with a ranking of 115 aspirational districts by April 2018.

In its presentation at the 'Transformation of Aspirational Districts' conference which was held earlier this month, the Aayog said it will rank the 115 backward districts on 10 parameters which will include nutrition, education, health.

According to the presentation, which was posted on Niti Aayog's website today, it will also set up a mechanism for real-time monitoring of government's development programmes by April 2018.

The government think-tank said it will create a dashboard which will reflect the change in ranking of districts on continuous basis by the end of March this year.

Last week, while participating at the conference, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked collectors and officers-in- charge of the 115 aspirational districts to come up with pioneering innovations to achieve visible results for development by April 14, the birth anniversary of B R Ambedkar.

The officials concerned should focus on "low hanging" fruits to show results and create an atmosphere of optimism and positivity, Modi had said, adding success stories are needed to change the psyche of people.

"On April 14, we celebrate the jayanti of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. Let us devote these coming three months to pioneering innovation in the less developed districts and transform the lives of the poor," he had said.

Calling for a concerted effort to achieve visible results in three months, Modi had said he would like to personally visit one such well-performing district in April, adding those 115 districts could become "the foundation for developing New India".

The event was organised keeping in view Modi's vision of creating a 'New India' by 2022.

The Centre has embarked upon a major policy initiative for rapid transformation of districts that are lagging on specific development parameters.

Senior government officials of the rank of additional secretary and joint secretary have been designated as officers in-charge to coordinate the efforts of the Centre and states in addressing the specific developmental needs of these districts. PTI BKS ABM .

