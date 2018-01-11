Jammu, Jan 11 (PTI) CPI(M) MLA from Kulgam, Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami alleged that there was no suggestion of a framework to tackle the unemployment problem, in the Rs 80,313 crore budget unveiled by the Jammu and Kashmir government today.

"No policy framework has been suggested to address this huge and vulnerable problem. In absence of other viable avenues, government sector is the only area which provides some opportunity of employment generation," he told reporters.

"But, the inability of the government in creating such opportunities the future seems to be bleak for our younger generation," Tarigami said.

He claimed that thousands of cases regarding payment of monthly financial assistance under various social welfare schemes were pending in every district and budgetary support should have been earmarked for one-time settlement of these cases.

"The announcement of accepting the recommendations of the Seventh Pay Commission and the commitment to implement it retrospectively from January, 2016 is a welcome step. This has been a persistent demand of employees and pensioners," Tarigami said.

The CPI(M) MLA said, "There is no mention of any relief for the farmers, the backbone of our rural economy. Crop insurance scheme has been confined to announcements only and nothing is being done to implement it on the ground." PTI AB NSD .

