New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) Commerce Ministry's investigation arm DGAD has not recommended an anti-dumping duty on caustic soda from Japan and Qatar as its import has "not caused material injury to the domestic industry".

Alkali Manufacturers' Association of India on behalf of domestic producers of caustic soda had filed an application with the Directorate General of Anti-dumping and Allied Duties (DGAD) to probe the alleged dumping of the chemical from the two countries.

"Having initiated and conducted the investigation into dumping, injury and the causal link...it is established that the alleged dumped imports are not causing material injury to the domestic industry," DGAD said in a notification.

It added that anti-dumping duty is "not warranted" in the present investigation and the probe should be terminated.

The authority had initiated the probe on the basis of sufficient evidence submitted by the applicant.

Countries carry out anti-dumping probe to determine whether their domestic industries have been hurt because of a surge in cheap imports.

As a counter measure, they impose duties under the multilateral regime of WTO.

The duty is also aimed at ensuring fair trading practises and creating a level-playing field for domestic producers with regard to foreign producers and exporters.

India has already imposed anti-dumping duty on several products to check cheap imports from countries including China. PTI RR CS ANU .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.