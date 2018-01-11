Greater Noida, Jan 11 (PTI) On a local court's order, the Dankaur police today registered a case against a man for allegedly raping his sister-in-law, an official said.

The woman approached the court after her complaint was not registered by the Dankaur police station.

She in her complaint alleged that the accused had called her to look after his ailing wife and that during this period she was raped by him, the police said.

The incident took place around 18 months ago. The woman, who was recently married, decided to approach the police after her husband told her to lodge a complaint, they said.

"Today, on the court's order, the Dankaur police registered a rape case. The FIR has been lodged against her brother-in-law. He will be arrested soon," Dankaur police station in-charge Farmood Ali said.

The accused had also threatened her with dire consequences if she reported the matter, the police said. PTI CORR ANB .

