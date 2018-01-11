SC,ST units Guwahati, Jan 11 (PTI) With PSUs failing to achieve the target of four per cent procurement from SC and ST units, the National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC) is looking to push the big state-run companies to fulfill the goal.

"As per the Public Procurement Policy 2012, 20 per cent of the total procurement by the government units have to be from the MSMEs," NSIC Chief General Manager (North East) Jayanta K Mahanta said at a press conference here.

Out of the procurement from MSMEs, 20 per cent, which will be four per cent of the total, should be from the SC and ST enterprises, he added.

"Unfortunately, not even one per cent of the target is achieved so far in this fiscal. Recently, the Prime Minister has directed to strictly adhere to this target," Mahanta said.

To deliberate on how to increase procurement from SC and ST units, the NSIC is organising a day-long conclave in Assam capital tomorrow.

"Around 300 units of SC and ST owners are likely to participate in the conclave. On the buyer side, we are focusing on four major entities -- ONGC, IOC, Indian Railway and CRPF," Mahanta said.

The focus area will be of rubber, tea, handloom and handicrafts, he added.

Besides, the NSIC is looking to engage more PSU firms through various steps in future to increase the procurement from the units, Mahanta said. PTI TR SNS .

