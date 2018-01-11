Bhubaneswar, Jan 11 (PTI) Vigilance sleuths today arrested an Odisha Administrative Service (OAS) officer while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh.

The OAS officer, posted as tehsildar at Kaptipada in Mayurbhanj district, was caught red handed receiving the bribe from a local sand trader.

It was alleged that the officer had demanded Rs 1.50 lakh from him to allow his three tractors transport sand for three months from Sono river, official sources said adding that he had demanded Rs 1 lakh in advance.

The trader lodged a complaint to the vigilance and the vigilance officials laid a trap.

The officer was caught red handed in his rented residential house at Udala town in the district, the sources said.

His house at Salagaon village in Balasore district, his rented house at Udala, office room at Kaptipada and the house of one of his relatives at Nalabanka are being searched, the sources said.

A case has been registered against the tehsildar. PTI AAM NN .

