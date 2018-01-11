Nagpur, Jan 11 (PTI) A Quick Response Team (QRT) of the Gadchiroli Police gunned down a naxal in an encounter in Tadpalli forest area last evening.

"The incident took place between 4.30 PM to 5 PM when the QRT team was conducting a combing operation in the Tadapalli forest area," the Gadchiroli Police said in a release issued today.

It said the naxals opened fire on troopers who retaliated.

The QRT found the body of a naxal when they conducted a search operation after the ultras fled the spot.

Police also recovered a 0.303 rifle and four cartridges from the spot.

"The deceased naxal is yet to be identified," the release said. PTI CLS NSK .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.