New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) Over 2,000 Delhi Police personnel were punished with 63 removed from service last year, even as Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik asserted that the force maintained zero tolerance towards corruption and aberrations.

A total of 2,153 policemen faced disciplinary action with 63 dismissals and 185 facing forfeiture of service wherein there service benefits were curtailed for different offences, said an annual report of Delhi Police.

"We have adopted zero tolerance towards corruption and aberrations. We have taken action against our own personnel when found guilty," Patnaik told reporters today.

The Delhi Police report stated that 585 personnel were placed under suspension for various commissions and omissions while 665 departmental enquiries were initiated in which 928 personnel were found guilty.

The Vigilance branch of Delhi Police also undertook 367 cases for enquiry in last year, it mentioned.

Senior officials laid emphasis on identification of aberrations, prompt enquiry and exemplary punitive action in complaints against policemen because it impacted image of the entire force.

Special focus was on complaints of corruption, involvement in land and property deals, non-registration of cases, faulty investigation and nexus with criminals, the report added. PTI VIT DIP .

