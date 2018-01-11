New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) More than six million motorists were booked by Delhi Traffic Police last year and a whopping Rs 94.25 crore was collected as fines for violation of traffic rules, according to an official report.

Improper parking and not using seat belts were biggest offences that invited 10.37 and 5.93 lakh challans.

Although the number of vehicles on Delhi roads has increased by approximately 50 times between 1971 and 2017, the road length increased only by four times, according to the annual report of Delhi Traffic Police.

"The differential rate of increase in the vehicle numbers and road length has resulted in very high vehicle density, Dependra Pathak, special commissioner (Traffic) of Delhi Police, said.

"In this scenario, traffic management and smooth flow of traffic in Delhi is a challenge as regards enforcement, regulation and sustainable traffic management," Pathak told reporters.

In 2016, a total of 40,25,243 people were prosecuted for traffic violations. The number went up to 60,10,772 in 2017, the report said.

Over 10 lakh bikers and 4.73 pillion riders were also issued tickets for not wearing helmets. A total of 30,301 people were also booked for drunken driving, he said.

Struggling in traffic congestion, 28 major congestion corridors were taken on priority for removal of congestion through re-designing choke points, regulation and manual interventions like removal of vehicles, were undertaken by the traffic police.

Over 45,000 challans were issued and 2,726 vehicles impounded in joint drives by the traffic police and other agencies, it said.

Delhi Traffic Police is also employing modern technology to solve the problem of congestion on the roads.

The measures against congestion include the use of Google Maps to define route congestion on identified corridors and share information with users about alternative routes, he said.

Delhi witnessed lesser fatalities on its roads as compared to 2016.

In 2016, 1,548 fatal accidents were reported in which 1,591 people lost their lives. In 2017, the number of such accidents was 1,474 and 1,505 people were killed, he added.

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.