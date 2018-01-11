coach New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) More than 9,000 men were challaned for travelling in ladies coach of the Delhi Metro, police said today.

Delhi Metro Rail Police looks after 153 metro stations in the national capital.

According to Delhi Police statistics, 9,003 people were challaned for travelling in ladies coaches and 2,399 people were prosecuted for travelling drunk in the Delhi Metro.

Eight new police stations have also been made operational for the metro police.

These are Okhla Vihar metro, Ghitorni metro, Nangloi metro, Rajiv Chowk metro, Nehru Place metro, Pragati Maidan metro, Azadpur metro and Netaji Subhash Place metro. PTI SLB KJ .

