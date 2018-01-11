New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) More than five rape cases were reported on an average every day in the national capital last year, and in most incidents the accused was known to the victim, according to Delhi Police data.

In 2017, 2,049 rape cases were reported as opposed to 2,064 in 2016.

As many as 3,273 molestation cases were reported last year in comparison to 4,035 in 2016, according to the statistics shared by Delhi Police.

The cases of eve-teasing declined from 894 in 2016 to 621 last year, it said.

Almost 92 per cent of the rape cases were solved as opposed to 86 per cent in 2016, the statistics said.

Eighty three per cent of the molestation cases were worked out in 2017 as compared to 72 per cent in 2016.

Delhi Police commissioner Amulya Patnaik said that a host of initiatives were taken for women's safety as it was a priority focus area for them.

"Under the banner of 'Sashakti', extensive self-defence training was imparted by our trainers and around 2 lakh girls were covered in 2017," he said.

Some of the other initiatives included ensuring high- visibility of police personnel in vulnerable areas, introduction of women patrols and making 'Himmat' app bilingual and more user-friendly, the police chief said.

He attributed the decrease in the crimes against women to these initiatives.

The police also kept a constant liaison with civic authorities apprising them of the dark and lonely stretches in the city.

The district police took strict action against drinking in public places, which often acts as a precursor to crime against women, with as many as 23,094 people being arrested for the offence, the police said.

The police claimed that in 96.63 per cent of the rape cases the accused was known to the victim, with friends or family friends being the perpetrators in 38.99 per cent of the cases.

Neighbours were the accused in 19.08 per cent of the cases and relatives were involved in 14.20 per cent of the cases.

Employers or co-workers were the perpetrators in 3.86 per cent of the cases, the statistics said. PTI SLB KJ .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.