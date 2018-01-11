Chandigarh, Jan 11 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh today wrote to Union minister Nitin Gadkari asking him to rename National Highway-344A as Mata Gujri Marg.

In Fatehgarh Sahib last month, the chief minister had said that the proposal to declare the new national highway from Patiala to Panyali (on Ropar-Phagwara road) via Sirhind- Fatehgarh Sahib-Bassi Pathana-Morinda as Mata Gujri Marg was submitted to the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI).

In his letter to Union Minister of Shipping, Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, Singh said that the feasibility report and detailed project report (DPR) of the road was already in the process of preparation and would soon be submitted to him.

The historic towns of Sirhind, Fatehgarh Sahib and Chamkaur Sahib, where the four Sahibzadas of the tenth Sikh Guru Gobind Singh attained martyrdom, are located on this road.

Mata Gujri, the mother of Guru Gobind Singh, is an iconic figure in the Sikh history and is remembered for her courage and supreme sacrifice. PTI CHS DPB .

