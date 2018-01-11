New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) The Press Council of India (PCI) today said it has sought a report from the Assam government on the alleged delay in investigations into 32 cases relating to the killing or disappearance of journalists in the state.

The PCI move came against the backdrop of Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal distributing ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the next of kin of 32 journalists who had either been killed or gone missing over the last three decades in Assam.

"Concerned over the reports of inordinate delay in investigation and prosecution of 32 cases of murdered or missing journalists in Assam over the last three decades, PCI chairman Chandramauli Kumar Prasad has taken suo-motu cognisance of the matter and sought a status report from the chief secretary and Director General of Police of Assam on the cases," the PCI said in a statement.

They have also been directed to file an action taken report on the recommendations of a committee on the safety of journalists which had been forwarded to them in 2015, it added. PTI MP BDS .

