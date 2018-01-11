Trivendra Dehradun, Jan 11 (PTI) With opposition Congress burning effigies of the state government over the suicide of a debt- ridden transporter, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat today said people should stop doing politics over the issue.

Prakash Pandey, a resident of Haldwani, had consumed poison before state Agriculture Minister Subodh Uniyal last week during a Janata Darbar programme and had recounted his story before him.

The transporter had fallen sick during the darbar after consuming poison and was rushed to the hospital where he died three days later on January 9.

"Some people are doing politics over the unfortunate incident at a time when they should have helped in improving the situation," Rawat told reporters without naming anyone.

"Suicidal tendencies should not be encouraged by issuing statements which can instigate people," he said, adding he has information about seven more people threatening to commit suicide.

The Congress was out to make the suicide by Haldwani transporter Prakash Pandey a major political issue by burning effigies of the state government at different places and terming it as a result of the state government's insensitivity.

Former chief minister Harish Rawat at a press conference here said Pandey's suicide should open everyone's eyes to the dangerous impact of demonetisation and GST.

He said Pandey's statement at BJP minister's Janta Darbar before he was rushed to hospital that he had consumed poison because of his inability to repay his loans in the wake of demonetisation and GST is a remark all political parties should focus on. PTI ALM DIP .

