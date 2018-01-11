Jaipur, Jan 11 (PTI) The Rajasthan Police's Special Operations Group (SOG) today arrested the director of one of the six shell companies formed by Kolkata-based Pincon Spirits Limited, a senior police official said.

The group had formed six shell companies, including LRN Universe Producers, to allegedly dupe Rs 1,000 crore of 4 lakh investors, Additional Director General of Police (ATS-SOG) Umesh Mishra said.

Director, LRN Producers, Deepak Pundhir was arrested today and produced before a court from where he was sent in five-day police custody, he said.

In November, a SOG team had arrested five people, including the CMD of Pincon Ltd, Manoranjan Roy, and director Vinay Singh from Kolkata, the officer said.

The accounts head of the company, Raghu Shetty, his assistant and director Hari Singh were arrested from Varanasi and Agra respectively, Mishra said.

He said that investigation into the case revealed that Pincon Ltd had spread its network to 10 states and in London as well.

In May 2017, the company had released foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCB) worth for Rs 30 million dollar capax at the London Stock Exchange, Mishra said. PTI AG ANB .

