New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi today held a meeting with top BJP leaders, including party chief Amit Shah, in which they deliberated over a host of organisational issues and took stock of the current political situation.

The meeting, which was held at the prime minister's official residence here, lasted more than three hours and was attended by all BJP general secretaries.

A senior party leader said organisational issues were discussed at length at the meeting.

The meeting comes as the BJP gears up to fight a number of assembly polls, including the key election to the Karnataka Assembly and the Modi government readies to present its final full-fledged budget.

The BJP is running a high-voltage campaign in poll-bound Tripura and Meghalaya, both of which are likely to go to polls next month, and Karnataka, where elections are expected to take place in May. PTI KR JTR GVS .

