Kolkata, Jan 11 (PTI) Poland would send a high-profile delegation to the upcoming Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) in the metropolis.

The eastern European nation will be a partner country at the BGBS, to held on January 16-17, for the second consecutive year.

The delegation would be headed by Marek Magierowski, deputy minister of foreign affairs, who is responsible for relations with Asia and economic cooperation, according to a release by Emami Ltd.

Emami Director Mohan Goenka, who is also the honorary consul general of Poland in Kolkata, would attend the summit.

The delegation would include Grzegorz Tobiszowski, first deputy minister of energy, Ambassador of Poland to India, Adam Burakowski, as well as representatives of Silesia, one of the most economically robust regions of Poland, the release said.

During the summit, representatives of Silesia and West Bengal will sign a memorandum of understanding on bilateral cooperation, which will "surely bring a new impetus into the development of mutually beneficial relationship between these two regions", it said.

The Polish team would comprise over a dozen companies, representing mostly the energy sector, including coal mining and coking coal production. PTI DC RBT .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.