New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) Principals should be as accountable for their school's functioning as the owners, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said here today.

"Accountability comes with ownership and I want to see that school principals along with school management committees take the responsibility of running schools in a real sense.

Principals should be accountable and operate with a sense of ownership towards their schools," he said.

Sisodia, who is also Delhi's education minister, said this at the concluding ceremony of a two-day capacity building programme for principals at Vigyan Bhawan.

The event was attended by 1,024 school principals in the national capital. PTI GJS GVS .

