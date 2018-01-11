Principals should be as accountable as school owners: Sisodia
New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) Principals should be as accountable for their school's functioning as the owners, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said here today.
"Accountability comes with ownership and I want to see that school principals along with school management committees take the responsibility of running schools in a real sense.
Principals should be accountable and operate with a sense of ownership towards their schools," he said.
Sisodia, who is also Delhi's education minister, said this at the concluding ceremony of a two-day capacity building programme for principals at Vigyan Bhawan.
The event was attended by 1,024 school principals in the national capital. PTI GJS GVS .
