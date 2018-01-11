Chandigarh, Jan 11 (PTI) Punjab will soon implement the Clinical Establishment Act to check malpractices in private hospitals, Health Minister Brahm Mohindra said today.

Notably, Union Health Minister J P Nadda had last month urged all the states to adopt the Centre's Clinical Establishment Act in the backdrop of cases of alleged medical negligence and overcharging by some private hospitals.

"We will very soon bring a Clinical Establishment Act to regulate the private hospitals in the state. We will control this (any problem of charging hefty sum from patients by private hospitals)," Mohindra said.

The Clinical Establishment Act was been enacted by the Centre for regulation of all clinical establishments in the country with a view to prescribe the minimum standards of facilities and services provided by them.

Meanwhile, the minister said the Punjab government was committed to provide quality and affordable healthcare facilities to all the people.

Among new initiatives, Mohindra said his department would introduce biometric attendance system to check rampant absenteeism among government doctors, CMOs, SMOs across the state.

He said his ministry would start 2,950 wellness centres across the state in phased manner to cater the healthcare services to the patients at their doorsteps especially in rural areas.

The state government has decided to set up a medical college and hospital in SAS Nagar (Mohali). He said the construction work will start this year.

The health department has decided to provide free dietary support to the patients undergoing treatment for TB, he said.

The minister said the government has decided to set up five trauma centres near national and state highways. PTI CHS VSD SNE .

