Chandigarh, Jan 11 (PTI) The Punjab government has decided to implement an online building plan approval system.

The proposed system will allow people to submit necessary documents and pay fee online in order to get their building plan approved.

Local Government Minister of Punjab Navjot Singh Sidhu today said his department has decided to implement the system in all the municipal bodies of the state.

"..ensuring that a building proponent does not require visiting any of the offices," Sidhu said in a statement. PTI CHS CHT .

