Mumbai, Jan 11 (PTI) Golfer Rajesh Natarajan claimed the second National finals spot from Mumbai, winning the Day 2 city qualifiers of the Mercedes Trophy 2018, a corporate Golf tournament being held at the Bombay Presidency Golf Club (BPGC) here.

Rajesh returned a nett score of 71.8 to emerge victorious. He will now join actor R Madhavan, who won on Day 1 at the National finals of the tournament to be played at the Oxford Golf Resort in Pune from 4-6 April 2018, a media release issued here said.

One more qualifier will be identified tomorrow, before the Mercedes-Trophy moves South to Bengaluru for the fourth leg of qualifiers.

The best Gross Winner of the day was Akshay Kilachand, who carded an excellent round of 76, it said.

Prominent winners included Devang Sharma, who won the Ballantine's Long Drive Challenge with a long drive of 260 yards. Aryanman Rajpurohit won the Mercedes-Benz Closest to Pincontest, while the Mercedes-Benz Closest to Pin in Two Shotswas won by R Ramakrishnan, who landed the ball 5 feet from the pin after two shots.

Also, Aditya Sachdev landed the ball 7-inches from the line to win the Mercedes-Benz Straightest Drive contest. PTI NRB NP .

