New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) Property consultant ANAROCK today announced the appointment of Santhosh Kumar as group vice chairman, a week after he quit JLL India.

On January 4, Kumar quit JLL India where he was for over ten years and contributed significantly to its operations since the time of its acquisition of Trammell Crow Meghraj in 2007.

In a statement, ANAROCK said that Kumar has joined the company as group vice chairman, after more than a decade with JLL India as CEO-operations.

ANAROCK has been newly formed by Anuj Puri, the former Chairman and Country Head of JLL India.

"Santhosh's domain expertise, experience and impeccable relationships with the leading real estate players are invaluable assets for the firm," ANAROCK Chairman Puri said.

"With his appointment, I tick off a major item on my wish list of top-notch real estate operatives to lead ANAROCK to become a formidable institution in Indian real estate. Our pan India operations are now in the most capable hands, and the key cornerstone of our ongoing expansion and growth firmly in place," Puri added.

Santhosh Kumar began his career in 1998 as finance manager with Chesterton Meghraj, was elevated to Chief Finance Officer in 2000. From 2002, he managed business operations for property consultants Trammell Crow Meghraj (TCM) in northern and eastern India and was elevated to Chief Operating Officer.

Kumar holds a masters degree in commerce from the Delhi University and Associate of Institute of Cost and Works Accountants of India (AICWA). PTI MJH SBT .

