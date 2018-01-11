Bhubaneswar, Jan 11 (PTI) Around 900 oil industry professionals from India and abroad are likely to attend the 22nd Refining & Petrochemicals Technology Meet beginning here on January 13.

Organised by the Centre for High Technology (CHT), a satellite organisation of Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, in association with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, the 3-day event is slated to be inaugurated by Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The theme of the meet is "Emerging Trends in Downstream Hydrocarbon Sector," R Krishnamurthy, CHT Advisor (Technical) told reporters here.

The prestigious energy performance awards of the Indian oil sector shall also be given away during the meet.

Delegates from around 50 countries such Russia, Japan, China, Malaysia and the UAE would take part in the event, Krishnamurthy said.

The meet will facilitate exchange of global benchmark practises on technological advancements in hydrocarbon sector, petrochemicals, electric vehicles and impact on refining business, energy conservation, obtaining bio-oil from biomass and bio-refinery from bamboo feedstock, he said. PTI SKN NN .

