Jaipur, Jan 11 (PTI) People in Rajasthan had some respite from the bone-chilling cold today with the minimum temperature increasing by 1 to 2 degrees at most of the places due to western disturbances, a MeT official said today.

According to the MeT office, Fatehpur Shekhawati recorded a minimum temperature of 0.8 degree Celsius, followed by Churu 1.0 degrees Celsius, Sriganganagar 2.8 degree Celsius, Alwar 3 degrees Celsius, Sikar 3.5 degrees Celsius, Mount Abu 4.2 degrees Celsius and Bhilwara 5 degrees Celsius.

"Cold wave conditions were witnessed in Churu, Jhunjhunu, Alwar, Bharatpur and Dholpur," the official said.

The maximum temperature was recorded between 21 to 28.7 degrees Celsius at most of the places in the state.

Weather is likely to remain dry with a slight increase in temperature in next 24 hours, the department predicted. PTI AG MG .

