Coimbatore, Jan 11 (PTI) Various steps taken by the Tamil Nadu government has brought down the number of deaths and road accidents in 2017 as compared to 2016, a top official today said.

There were 1,061 lesser deaths and 5,869 lesser accidents in the the state in 2017 when compared to 2016 due to various measures, Transport and Road Safety Commissioner Dayanand Kattaria said without elaborating at a review meeting on road safety with senior officials of departments including Transport and police here.

However, steps should be taken to bring down the accident rate to nil in due course as there were increased incidents of drunk driving, driving while speaking over cell phone, rash driving and riding without helmets, which lead to mishaps and deaths, he said.

Asking departments such as Transport, police and road to coordinate with the ambulance services, which were doing a good job, Kattaria said the government had set up panel safety corners in 571 two-wheeler showrooms, to create awareness.

Coimbatore district Collector T N Hariharan, Corporation Commissioner Dr K Vijayakarthikeyan and senior police officials participated.

Over 1.54 lakh licences were suspended during last year for traffic violations and negligent driving, an official release said. PTI NVM SS .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.