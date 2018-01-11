Sangli, Jan 11 (PTI) The mortal remains of Aniket Kothale, a robbery accused who allegedly died in the custody of the Sangli Police last November and was subsequently set on fire apparently for destruction of evidence, were today handed over to his family members by the CID, which is probing the case.

Kothale (26) died in the police custody on November 6 allegedly due to torture.

He and another accused, Amol Bhandare were arrested in connection with a robbery case.

The accused police personnel, with the help of some private persons who worked as crime informers, had allegedly tried to burn Kothale's body twice in Amboli Ghat in the neighbouring Sindhudurg district.

Six people, including five personnel posted at the Sangli city police station, were arrested in connection with the case, while seven police personnel were suspended.

Alleged brutality exercised by the police against Kothale and his death had triggered a massive outrage.

Kothale's family members had initially refused to take possession of the body demanding a stern action against the guilty policemen.

The remains of the body were kept in the civil hospital morgue since the CID began the probe.

Kothale's last rites were performed by his family members today. PTI CORR NSK .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.