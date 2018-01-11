New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) Shree Cement today reported a 41.58 per cent increase in its standalone net profit at Rs 333.33 crore for the quarter ended December, mainly on account of higher income.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 235.43 crore during October-December period of the previous fiscal, Shree Cement said in a regulatory filing.

Total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 2,383.53 crore as against Rs 2,226.79 crore in the year-ago period, up 7.03 per cent.

Revenue from cement stood at Rs 2,193.64 crore as against Rs 2,085.25 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Revenue from power grew to Rs 349.58 crore compared to Rs 246.47 crore in the year-ago period, the company said.

Shree Cement stock closed 0.19 per cent up at Rs 19,511.95 apiece on BSE today. PTI PRJ SBT .

