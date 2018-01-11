New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) Silver prices inched up by 0.10 per cent to Rs 39,030 per kg in futures trade today as participants raised bets, taking positive cues from overseas markets.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver for delivery in March edged up by Rs 38, or 0.10 per cent, to Rs 39,030 per kg in a business turnover of 1,155 lots.

Similarly, the white metal for delivery in May traded higher by Rs 22, or 0.06 per cent, to Rs 39,058 per kg in 2,105 lots.

Traders attributed the rise in silver prices in futures trade to a firm trend overseas.

Globally, silver traded higher 0.18 per cent to USD 16.97 an ounce in Singapore. PTI KPS SUN SBT .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.