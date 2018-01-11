New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) Skoda Auto India today announced appointment of ex-Fiat India Automobiles CEO Gurpratap Boparai as its new Managing Director.

He will assume the new role from April 2 and will report directly to Skoda CEO Bernhard Maier, the company said in a statement.

Boparai (48) has many years of experience in global automotive industry and was most recently CEO of Fiat India Automobiles Ltd, it added.

His appointment comes at a time when the Indian market plays an important role in Skoda Auto's global growth strategy.

The Volkswagen Group had recently commissioned Skoda Auto to evaluate a global architecture for volume segments with the modular MQB A0 platform.

Skoda said it plans to launch vehicles from the localised platform in India in 2020 when more stringent crash and emissions standards come into force.

It also plans to produce competitive volume models for the Skoda and Volkswagen brands in India.

Skoda Auto India currently offers four models in India -- sedans Octavia, Superb, Rapid and newly launched SUV Kodiaq, which are produced in Aurangabad. PTI RKL ADI SBT .

