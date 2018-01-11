Guwahati, Jan 11 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal today directed officials of the Industry and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) Department to take urgent steps to revive and stimulate the growth of the state's traditional bell metal industry.

The Chief Minister chaired a high level meeting of the officials and discussed ways to preserve and develop the indigenous industry through different measures keeping with the modern industrial practices, an official release said here.

The meeting also discussed ways to encourage the artisans engaged in the bell metal industry so that they can earn a decent livelihood.

The chief minister also directed the officials to prepare a roadmap in this regard in consultation with the local artisans.

He instructed the officials to take action for providing healthcare facilities to the artisans and help resolve their grievances regarding raw material, furnace etc.

The chief minister also directed that technical help can be sought from institutions such as IIT for modernising and infusing new design elements into the products.

He also issued direction to the Industry Department to conduct a survey about the potential demand of the bell metal products in the international market.

The Chief Minister also directed the department to take steps to develop the skills of the local artisans and ensure that their products gain popularity in the global market, the release added. PTI DG SNS .

