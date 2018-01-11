Delhi Police New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) A total of 110 hardened criminals carrying monetary rewards on information leading to their arrest, including Sonu Daryapur who carried a bounty of Rs 5.5 lakh, fell in the Delhi Police net last year, a senior officer said today.

The special cell of Delhi Police captured the then most wanted criminal of the city, Satyawan Sehrawat alias Sonu Dariyapur, in September 2017, said R P Upadhyay, Special Commissioner (Crime), Delhi Police.

He was wanted in several cases including a triple murder.

He had also killed his arch-rival Monu Daryapur in April last year. Delhi Police announced its highest reward for information leading to his arrest.

Among other hardened criminals arrested last year are Sahun Bishambhara and Ajay Dabas.

Bishambhara, wanted by six state police forces, was arrested from south Delhi in November last year. A reward of Rs 4 lakh had been announced on information leading to his arrest.

Dabas carried a bounty of Rs 1.5 lakh on his arrest.

Twelve criminals having reward of Rs 1 lakh each on their arrest and 15 others who carried a reward of Rs 50,000 too fell in the Delhi Police net in 2017. PTI VIT SMN .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.